Near 5-acre wildfire fire kept from homes in Ogden Valley

EDEN, Utah, Sept. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple fire agencies battled a wildfire that licked nearby homes before it was controlled after three hours or more Thursday afternoon.

“This afternoon, on Thursday, 8/31/2023, crews from Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, and North View Fire were dispatched to a grass fire in the area of 3800 N. and Eagle Ridge, Weber County,” the Weber Fire District said in announcing victory over the blaze in an 8:30 p.m. post on social media..

“Due to the conditions and wind, it moved rapidly and posed a threat to 10 homes, two of which sustained minor damage.

“Crews were able to control and achieve containment with only 4.5 acres affected. … Stay safe! Dry grasses can ignite easily. Avoid open flames or sparks near them to prevent wildfires.”

The fire was reported shortly at 3 p.m. and 16 units were on scene initially, according to Weber emergency dispatch. The fire district was still warning people away from the area at 5:30 p.m. online.