Trailer torched in apparent botched effort to keep pipes warm

FIELDING, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An attempt to keep pipes warm in freezing temperatures Friday may have failed miserably, officials say, instead setting the home on fire.

Firefighting units from Box Elder County, Fielding and Garland responded to a smoking trailer just before 11 a.m. Friday at 100 S 100 E in Fielding, according to the Garland Fire Department. “Firefighters remained on scene till about 3:30 p.m.

“The official cause is still under investigation, but it appears some sort of Ignition source was used underneath the trailer to keep the pipes from freezing or to thaw them out. The source started the underneath of the trailer on fire where it traveled up to a closet and bedroom.”

The trailer is believed to be a total loss. One occupant was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation in the only incident reported in Garland’s Friday evening post on social media.

With the cold temperatures this week, officials urged residents to please remember to keep all heating sources monitored and never leave them unattended.