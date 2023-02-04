West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder.

“Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.

“We want to change that. Please share Jose’s story and help us bring a killer to justice.”

The department asks that anyone with knowledge of the case, or who thinks they might know something, to contact WVCPD at (801) 840-4000 and reference case # 03/082451, according to an 8 p.m. Friday post on social media.

Morales was fatally shot on Nov. 14, 2003 outside the Crossroads Apartments at 2240 W 3800 S in West Valley City.