Trooper rescues 3 canine amigos on freeway run

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7. 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Three daring doggies that went for a recent freeway romp, not realizing the danger, were rescued by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper.

“Utah Highway Patrol Officer Quintana recently encountered a situation on the freeway where three adorable dogs were running loose,” says a post from Salt Lake County Animal Services, which praises the trooper as “incredible.”

“Without hesitation, Officer Quintana sprang into action and opened his vehicle door, inviting the dogs to hop in. He drove them straight to Salt Lake County Animal Services, where they are safe and being taken care of. These furry friends are patiently waiting and hoping that their owners will come to pick them up soon.”

Anyone who has lost a beloved pet is urged to visit AdoptUtahPets.org, the statement says.

“Additionally, our shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feel free to drop by and see if any of these precious pups might be yours!” The building is at 511 W. 3900 South in Salt Lake City.

“As a friendly reminder, it’s always important to have a collar with identification tags and a microchip with up-to-date contact information for your furry companions. All Salt Lake County residents will receive a FREE microchip for their pets courtesy of Salt Lake County Animal Services.”