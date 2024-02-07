Utah drug trafficker admits to selling narcotics, gets multi-year prison sentence

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Herriman man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison, plus three years of supervised release, after he admitted to selling narcotics and was found with drugs including 41,000 pills.

Luis Alexander Coronado, 25, took a plea deal and admitted to dealing large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. He was also ordered to forfeit $23,074, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.h.

According to court documents and statements made at the change of plea hearing, Coronado possessed heroin that he intended to distribute.

“On March 7, 2023, Coronado was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his residence. In his home, agents found approximately 3,500 grams of heroin, 41,000 pills containing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, all of which Coronado admitted he intended to distribute to others. Agents also seized $23,074, which Coronado admitted was obtained by selling drugs.

“Community safety is a top priority,” said U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah. “I want to thank law enforcement and my office’s prosecutors for their commitment to removing narcotics from criminals like Coronado who put our communities at risk.”

Shohini Sinha, Special Agent in Charge of the Salt Lake City FBI, also shared comments:

“The amount of illicit drugs seized from Luis Coronado was enough to potentially kill thousands of Utahns. Countless lives have been destroyed by the overdose epidemic and the FBI and our partners will pursue those who fuel these addictions in our communities.”

The case was investigated by the FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney, Vernon G. Stejskal of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah prosecuted the case.