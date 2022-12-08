Troopers taking hits on 1-15 Wednesday in Juab County

NEPHI, Utah, Dec. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah Highway Patrol Trooper’s patrol vehicles were struck while parked on the roadside for minor crashes within an hour and a few miles of each other on I-15 Wednesday evening.

One trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital after the accident, which lead to his vehicle being towed, Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP spokesman said.

He was in his cruiser when it was side-swiped by a sliding semi-truck, he said.

In the other incident of the two between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. between mile markers 222 and 228, the trooper was not in his vehicle when it was rear-ended by another motorist who had lost control on the slick freeway.

His canine was in the cruiser, Roden said, but was unhurt.

Just last month Roden released UHP statistics that noted in Utah last year 23 troopers or their vehicles were hit by the side of the road by errant motorists as the officers attended a crash scene or other incident.

So far, as of Nov. 18, this year, the figure is 12 troopers, luckily with no fatalities in either year.

Nationally the figures released for Crash Responders Safety Week said in the past three years 155 interstate crash responders — officers, EMTs, tow-truck drivers, etc. — were killed by motorists plowing into an emergency scene.

The number is 41 nationally so far this year, according to the UHP.