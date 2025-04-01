Truck takes down power line, pole in South Weber

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, April 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A dozen or so homes and businesses in east Weber County were left without power Tuesday morning after a power pole came down.

South Weber Fire crews have left the scene, with the power company and law enforcement agents on scene.

But South Weber Fire also shared some photos that appear to tell the story of what happened.

They capture a dump truck with its raised bed in power lines, a broken off power pole, and wires draped across the ground.

Crews are working to restore power, but no estimated time for restoration has been released.