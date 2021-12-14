Truck topples on I-80 West in Tooele County, traffic closed in one direction

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – Interstate 80 West in Tooele County is closed to traffic Tuesday after a semi truck toppled near mile marker 79 about two miles east of Skull Valley Road.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, high winds were the likely cause of the cause the crash which caused the truck to overturn across both westbound lanes of traffic.

The driver of the truck escaped with minor injuries, Roden said.

First reports of the accident came in about 7:30 a.m. UDOT was estimating a clearance time of about 10:30 a.m.

A high wind advisory is in effect for I-80 in Tooele County Tuesday as a series of storms begin to move across the state.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.