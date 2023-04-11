Twin Peaks Elementary principal to sleep on school roof after students meet fundraising goal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Granite School District principal will be sleeping on the roof of her school after students met and exceeded a fundraising challenge.

Twin Peaks Elementary challenged students to a fundraising “Penny War” for which students in each grade collected loose change throughout March to raise funds in partnership with the school PTA for a community event to celebrate the legacy of Twin Peaks Elementary.

“Students were able to crush their fundraising goal of $2,000 and raised over $3,000 for the May 19th Community Celebration which will honor the legacy of Twin Peaks and the impact it has had on the community for over 50 years,” says a news release issued by Granite School District.

“As part of the fundraising challenge, principal Rachel Lowry agreed to spend the night on the roof of the school if students reached or exceeded their goal. Principal Lowry and other staff members are prepared to brave the elements overnight on the roof of the school Thursday evening into Friday morning.”

The community event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Twin Peaks Elementary, 5325 S. 1045 East, Salt Lake City. Fortunately, the school has a flat top.

“There will be treats and bedtime stories before Principal Lowry ascends a lift to the roof of the school for her night under the stars,” the news release says.

“Friday morning at 8:30 a.m., students and staff will celebrate the roof-top sleepover as Principal Lowry descends from her lofty slumber.”