10 arrests made in law enforcement operation ‘Cyber Spear’



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Attorney General’s Office has announced the results of a statewide undercover operation targeting offenders communicating with children and asking to meet for sexual activity via text, social media, and other chat platforms.

For more than two weeks this spring, “officers worked undercover to expose adults seeking to harm children and perpetuate child sexual abuse material (CSAM),” says a news release issued Tuesday by the Utah AG’s Office. “From this operation, 10 offenders were arrested and three search warrants were served. Three investigations are still pending and will likely result in arrests.”

The news release says operation “Cyber Spear” was a cooperative effort that included 70 officers from the Utah Attorney General’s Office (ICAC, SIU, and SECURE), Homeland Security Investigation, United States Secret Service, AP&P – Region 3, and officers from Tremonton City Police, Perry City Police, Weber County Sheriff, Ogden City Police, Roy City Police, Draper City Police, Herriman City Police, Sandy City Police, Salt Lake City Police, Taylorsville City Police, West Jordan City Police, Bluffdale City Police, South Salt Lake City Police, Taylorsville City Police, West Jordan Police, Bluffdale City Police, Lehi City Police, Salem City Police, Orem City Police, Utah County Sheriff, Park City Police, Iron County Sheriff, Enoch City Police and St. George Police.

“The Utah Attorney General’s Office would like to convey appreciation to all who participated and to Ogden City, Lehi City, and St. George City police departments for hosting the operation.”