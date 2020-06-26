Two flown to hospital after head-on collision in Eagle Mountain

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
A head-on collision in Eagle Mountain sent two drivers to the hospital on Friday, June 26, 2020. Photo: Utah County Sheriff's Office

‪EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, June 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two drivers were transported by AirMed after a head-on collision Friday morning in Eagle Mountain.

The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. on State Route 73, a statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says.

One car “drifted to the right, over corrected into oncoming traffic and hit another car head on,” the statement says. “Both drivers had to be extricated and both were flown by AirMed to IMC with non-life threatening injuries.

“Pay attention to the road!‬”

