Two killed, 1 survivor hoisted from scene of small plane crash in remote mountain area east of Provo

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed, and a third rescued, in the crash of a small plane Tuesday in the mountains east of Provo.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office, said the crash was reported at 11:15 a.m. and emergency crews began making their way to the remote scene.

Cannon said the survivor was up and walking when Provo Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the scene, near Kyhv Peak Road (formerly called Squaw Peak Road).

The survivor was treated on the scene before being hoisted from the area’s steep, rugged terrain, and transported to Utah Valley Hospital.

Cannon said the bodies of the two deceased victims had yet to be recovered.

Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital courtesy Google Streets

The survivor was lucky, he said.

“Anytime somebody survives landing, essentially, that’s not on a runway, they are very, very fortunate. The fact that somebody might be able to survive something like this while others did not, tells you that timing was just right for that person survive,” Cannon said.

“And you know, there’s a lot of challenging times ahead for them and their families.”

Cannon said the National Transportation Safety Board investigator may not go to the scene, due to the danger involved. That person may choose to review photos and videos and interview the survivor.

Crews responding to the scene also included those from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released and confirmed.