Two killed in head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, August 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed and two others were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash on U.S.Highway 6 in Utah County.

The Utah Highway Patrol tells Gephardt Daily that on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. a Mazda with two people was headed east on the road when it drifted into the westbound lane, slamming into an oncoming Audi at milepost 182.

Both people in the Mazda were killed.

The driver of the Audi and a passenger were both rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. Both are expected to survive.

The area was closed down in the wake of the crash, but all roads are back open as of Sunday morning.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why the Mazda’s driver drifted into oncoming traffic.