Two killed, others injured in St. George crash on Bluff Street

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people died and several others sustained injuries in a crash late Friday afternoon in St. George.

The crash, in the area of 1100 N. Bluff St., was reported a little before 5 p.m.

Drivers were urged to avoid Bluff Street, which was closed for several hours while the accident reconstruction team and assisting agencies were on scene, said a St. George Police Department post on Facebook.

The area was open to traffic by about 8:30 p.m.; however, the incident is still under investigation late Friday night.

Officials have not yet released the names of the deceased or others involved in crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made known.