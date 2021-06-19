Update: Flatt Fire in Iron County scorches 10k acres, not contained

IRON COUNTY, Utah, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Flatt Fire, between Beryl and Enterprise, in Iron County, had grown to an estimated 10,000 acres Friday night, leading to evacuation of about 50 homes, while others remain on standby.

The lightning-caused blaze was first reported in a tweet by Utah Fire Info at 1:34 p.m. Friday, saying 50 acres had burned. By early evening, the fire had exploded in size to 5,000 acres.

At 5:48 p.m. the city of Enterprise posted a message on social media, putting residents on standby for possible evacuation orders.

“The North Hills Subdivision and anyone living on North Center Street should be ready to evacuate. The phone call received was precautionary and giving people time to get their things ready in case they have to be,” the statement said.

An hour later residents were told the evacuation orders were in effect. “If you received a phone call stating you are required to evacuate, this is true,” a second city statement said. “If you are North of Main and West of Center Street you are required to evacuate now.”

As firefighting efforts intensified, so did traffic in the area, prompting the city to issue another statement: “STAY OFF THE ROADS!!!!! THERE IS ONLY ONE WAY IN AND ONE WAY OUT TO THE NORTH HILLS AND PEOPLE ARE CLOGGING THE ROAD WHEN IMPORTANT RESOURCES ARE TRYING TO GET THERE TO HELP. STAY HOME AND GET YOUR OWN THINGS READY IN CASE YOU HAVE TO BE EVACUATED!”

By 10 p.m. fire officials reported the fire had grown in size to more than 10,000 acres and was still uncontrolled.

Three structures have reportedly been damaged, one in Beryl and two others in Enterprise. There have been no reports of injuries.

The Color Country Type 3 Incident Management Team was called in and is on scene.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.