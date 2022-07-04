Two men in custody after Ballpark area shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested two people overnight in connection with a shooting in the Ballpark area of Salt Lake City.

Now in custody are Christopher Taliu, 25, and Ryan Lua, 47. Each is charged with aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm.

The investigation began at 5:28 a.m. Sunday after multiple calls to dispatch reported gunfire. Officers responded to the scene, near 1489 S. Major St.

Officers found a victim, a 20-year-old man, hiding behind a car, injured by a gunshot wound. Officers performed life-saving efforts until the man could be transported to an area hospital, according to an SLCPD press release.

“During the investigation, SLCPD detectives learned the victim was shot near a music venue where there was a large party occurring,” the SLCPD press statement says. “Based on the preliminary investigation, both Lua and Taliu were working as bouncers for the music venue.

“Surveillance video shows a fight taking place at the entrance of the music venue involving the victim and another person associated with the music venue. Video shows both Lua and Taliu shooting multiple rounds in the direction of the victim and his car, which had people inside.”

Taliu is accused of “charging the victim’s car and continuing to shoot multiple rounds at close range at the people inside.”

The victim is seen on video shooting back toward Lua and others, the statement says. It adds that after the shooting both Lua and Taliu are seen on video getting into separate vehicles and leaving the area.

The Monday police statement said the shooting victim is no longer in the hospital, but stated it was releasing no further details.

As part of this investigation, detectives executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in West Jordan. During the search, detectives located multiple firearms and ammunition, the press release said.

Also recovered is a white Audi A6, which was wanted in the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with more information call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-124993.

Gephardt Daily will release further information as it can be confirmed.