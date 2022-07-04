Silver Alert issued for American Fork man

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 34, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an American Fork man.

Gary Lee Cordon, 71, suffers from heart and anxiety problems, and left his residence during the night without taking his medications or cellphone, the Alert says.

Cordon is Caucasian, and stands 6 feet 2 inches, and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a white shirt, a gray sweatshirt, pajama bottoms with beavers on them, and yellow tennis shoes.

Officials believe Cordon is driving a brown Chevrolet Malibu with plate number X411AH. He may be traveling to the area of Wendover, the Silver Alert says.

Anyone with information on Cordon’s whereabouts is asked to call officials at 801-794-3970.