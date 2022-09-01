Two men shot, critically injured in Tremonton altercation; suspect in custody

TREMONTON, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men suffered critical gunshot injuries and one man was arrested after an argument Wednesday outside a Tremonton business, the city’s mayor posted.

“Last night, our police officers responded to a shooting incident at the old La-Z-Boy parking lot,” sayid Mayor Lyle Holmgren.

The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m., near 350 W. 1000 North.

“Police located the suspect and took him into custody. No information indicates other suspects were involved in this crime,” Holmgren’s statement says.

“Both victims are in critical condition. This investigation is ongoing.”

The statement thanked officers from the Tremonton Garland Police Department and the Box Elder Sheriff‘s department “for their quick and effective response to this incident.

“The officers responded to the incident with skill and professionalism. I am grateful no officers were injured and that our community is safe.”