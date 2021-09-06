Two suspects arrested after juveniles shot in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects have been booked into jail in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two juveniles injured Saturday in the Salt Lake City area of 590 N. 1100 West.

Charged in the case are Junino Cuatemac Tafolla, 19, and Eduardo Antonio Tafolla, 21. They are being held on identical charges of:

Two counts of felony discharge of a firearm as a second-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm as a third-degree felony

Three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Salt Lake City police were called to the scene, in the area of 590 N. 1100 West, and located a spent .380 shell casing, bullet fragments and a round impact hole. Surveillance video showed two males walking in the area just prior to the shots being fired.

While at the shooting scene, officers were alerted to two juvenile shooting victims who had arrived at an area hospital and were being transported to Primary Children’s Hospital.

One had a shooting wound to the arm, and the other was hit in the leg. A third juvenile victim was present at the shooting, but was not hit.

Officers spoke to the youths and their guardians at the hospital.

“The victims were largely uncooperative, however detectives were able to gather information through interviews where it was implied a suspect to be Junino Tafolla. This information was corroborated by the video evidence” which showed a male matching the younger Tafolla’s description.

Detectives were watching the residence believed to be connected with the suspects when they saw a car leaving, driven by Eduardo Tafolla with Junino Tafolla as the passenger. Officers did a traffic stop, “at which time a a semiautomatic .380 Taurus handgun from Junino’s person. A silver revolver with brown handle was observed in the cup holder of the vehicle nearest to Eduardo,” the men’s probable cause statements say.

Post Miranda, “Junino admitted to being present and firing the handgun during this incident at the victims, stating it was self-defense, however did not elaborate or provide information on the circumstances.”

The “Interview of Eduardo confirmed him as the other individual observed in the video walking with Junino just prior to shots being fired.”

A search warrant was issued for the vehicle, and officers also found an RG 38 special revolver, the statement said.

Both Tafollas are being held without bail.