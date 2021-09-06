‘Shang-Chi’ tops North American box office with $71.4M

Sept. 6 (UPI) — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — a Marvel adventure starring Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Ben Kingsley and Tony Leung — is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $71.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Candyman” with $10.6 million, followed by “Free Guy” at No. 3 with $8.7 million, “PAW Patrol: The Movie” at No. 4 with $4 million and “Jungle Cruise” at No. 5 with $3.95 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Don’t Breathe 2” at No. 6 with $2.2 million, “Respect” at No. 7 with $1.3 million, “The Suicide Squad” at No. 8 with $905,000, “Black Widow” at No. 9 with $748,000 and “The Night House” at No. 10 with $550,000.

Many of the films are also available on streaming platforms in an effort to reach as many viewers as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week’s Top 10 movies grossed about $104 million at the box office. Last week’s take for the Top 10 was about $58.3 million when “Candyman” was the No. 1 film in the United States and Canada.