Two things are ‘critical’ to get through COVID surge, SLCo Board of Health says

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Board of Health issued a statement Friday “strongly urging” people who live in, work in, or visit the county to take all available precautions against being infected by or spreading COVID.

The Board advises everyone to:

Ensure you and your family are up-to-date on your COVID vaccine, including a booster, if you’re due (visit SaltLakeHealth.org to learn where you can get up-to-date); and

Wear a respirator mask when in public, regardless of a formal mask order.

“Everyone in our community doing these two things is critical to minimizing serious illness and death, and will help our local businesses and essential services have the workforce necessary to remain open and functional,” the statement says.

“The Board has deep and profound connections to this community, and we implore our neighbors, colleagues, and visitors to take these simple actions that will help us all weather this surge of illness.

“The Salt Lake County Board of Health sets public health policy for the health department. The Board consists of 15 county residents from a variety of professional fields as well as elected officials within the county. Board members are appointed by the Salt Lake County Mayor and serve a three-year term.”

The following graphic, in English and Spanish, shows the Omicron surge’s impact on SLCo hospitals and a comparison of SLCo, New York City, and Washington, D.C.’s respective surge timelines.