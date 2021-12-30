Two U of U women’s basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two University of Utah women’s basketball games have been postponed due to COVID-19, officials said.

“In accordance with Pac-12 COVID protocols, the University of Utah Women’s basketball games against the University of Oregon and Oregon State University, originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 2, have been postponed due to COVID issues within the Utah program,” said a news release from the U.

An update on the rescheduling of the contest will be made available at a later date.

“Utah’s next scheduled game is Friday, Jan. 7, against the UCLA Bruins in the Jon M. Huntsman Center,” the news release said. “The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. MT with the game being aired on the Pac-12 Networks.”