Two people rescued from burning car in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Utah, June 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wellington Fire crews were dispatched Saturday morning at 7:30 on a report of a vehicle accident with two people entrapped.

“As firefighter were gearing up we were updated that the vehicle had caught fire with occupants still inside,” says a social media post by the department. “Both occupants were removed from the vehicle by bystanders.

“Wellington Fire put a two man team on a hose line to knock down the fire. Our firefighter that is a certified EMT was placed in charge of patient care.

“Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to Castleview Hospital. Injuries unknown at this time.”