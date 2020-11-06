U of U Health will host drive-thru flu shot clinic 3 days a week through Dec. 17

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah Health and Community Nursing Services will a drive-thru flu shot clinic on the U campus three days a week until Dec. 17.

“Protection against influenza is just as important now than ever as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Utah,” said a news release from U of U Health. “Doctors at U of U health encourage everyone to get a flu shot to protect themselves, to protect others, and to potentially avoid serious complications. The public is welcome to get a flu shot in a fast and convenient way.”

No appointments are required and most insurances are accepted.

Flu shots will be given every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Merrill Engineering Building parking lot, Lot #39, at 50 S. Central Campus Drive.

