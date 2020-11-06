Sandy crews battle apartment fire

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy crews battled an apartment fire Thursday early evening.

The incident is at the Windmill Cove Apartments at 9551 Brandy Spring Lane, said a tweet from Sandy City Fire Department at 5:40 p.m.

The fire was knocked down by 6 p.m.

“Approximately 24 units are affected,” said a follow-up tweet. “Red Cross is en route to assist.”

Crews from multiple agencies are still on scene as of 6:20 p.m., and Monroe Street is closed between 9400 South and 9200 South.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.