U of U Police: Stolen truck containing $77k in prescription meds recovered, 4 suspects in custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An unmarked yellow box truck that was stolen Saturday morning from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute has been recovered, and four suspects were taken into custody, University of Utah Police reported Saturday night.

The police believed they knew the identity of at least one of the suspects and asked the public to be on the lookout for Henry Ricky Sepulveda who, they said, stole the yellow 2017 GM Savana containing 11 totes of medications from the parking lot of the Institute, at 501 Chipeta Way, in Salt Lake City.

The totes contained prescription medications worth an estimated $77,000.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, U of U Police said in an update on Facebook that four suspects are now in custody, and the truck has been recovered. No further information was provided.

“The University of Utah Police thank the public for their vigilance and awareness,” the Facebook post said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.