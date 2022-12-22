West Valley City PD investigates OICI involving U.S. Marshals Service

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it will release more information Thursday regarding an alleged officer-involved shooting which reportedly happened Wednesday night in West Valley City.

Initial reports from the scene, still unconfirmed hours after the incident, indicate a wanted man was shot and killed when officers believed to be working with USMS attempted to serve a warrant related to weapons and drug charges.

The Salt Lake Office of the U.S. Marshals Service declined to confirm the reports, saying first it was unknown if a statement would be released, and later that a statement would be forthcoming sometime Thursday.

A West Valley City Police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku did confirm to Gephardt Daily that an officer-involved-critical incident had taken place, and that the U.S. Marshals Service was involved.

West Valley City Police will be the investigating agency, Vainuku said, adding that any information released would come from the U.S. Marshals Service as per OICI protocol.

