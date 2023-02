PROVO, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It may be a long shot, but the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is asking if anyone recognizes a Provo Sam’s Club shopper from last month.

The credit card used was stolen from a car in Payson Canyon, the UCSO statement says. The report came in on Jan. 27.

“The picture quality isn’t great, but if you recognize this kind of athletic wear and the person wearing it, please call 801-798-5600 and ask to speak to a Deputy.