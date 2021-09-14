UDoH COVID-19 update: 13 more deaths, 1,274 new cases in past day; 290 cases in school children

UTAH, Sept. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,274 more cases of of COVID-19 in the past day, and 13 new coronavirus deaths documented in the same period.

Known Utah cases now stand at 485,466. Cases among school children number 290 since yesterday. Cases in children ages 5 to 10 were 143. Cases in children ages 11 to 13 numbered 72. Cases in children ages 14 to 17 numbered 75 since yesterday.

The UDoH Tuesday statement says several errors on the website Monday have been corrected. Cases and deaths were miscategorized, but total numbers remain the same, it says.

Documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah now number 2,753. The 13 new deaths were of:

A Carbon County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Garfield County woman between 45 and 65, hospitalized

A Millard County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Sanpete County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Sevier County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County girl or woman, between 15 and 24, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,349,378 total doses administered since Monday’s report. That’s an increase of 6,133 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

UDoH reports 3,298,046 people tested, an increase of 8,559 people tested since Monday.

It reports 5,933,814 total tests, an increase of 15,424 tests since yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,626 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.6%.

There are 581 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,083.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah