UDoH COVID-19 update: 8 more deaths, 1,749 new cases in past day; 433 cases in school children

UTAH, Sept. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 1,749 more cases of COVID-19 in the past day, and eight new coronavirus deaths documented in the same period.

Known Utah cases now stand at 490,985. Cases among school children number 433 since yesterday. Cases in children ages 5 to 10 were 198. Cases in children ages 11 to 13 numbered 81. Cases in children ages 14 to 17 numbered 154 since yesterday.

Documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah now number 2,787. The eight new deaths were of:

A male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 15-24, Wasatch County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

One of the deaths occurred before Sept. 1.

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,372,714 total doses administered since Thursday’s report. That’s an increase of 6,422 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, five times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,338,373 people tested, an increase of 12,033 people tested since Thursday.

It reports 6,001,390 total tests, an increase of 20,637 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,574 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1%.

There are 592 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,308.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah