9-year-old boy dies after being run over by vehicle in Cedar City driveway

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 9-year-old boy is deceased after being run over by a vehicle in a Cedar City driveway Thursday night.

The tragic incident occurred at 9:52 p.m., Cedar City police department stated in a news release. Officers were summoned to a single-vehicle accident on South Westview Drive.

“It was determined that a minor was driving up a long gravel driveway when a family member, a 9-year-old male juvenile, attempted to enter the moving vehicle from outside.”

The victim got caught under the vehicle and was run over.

Family members, law enforcement and EMS rendered CPR, but were unable to resuscitate the victim.

The identity of the victim will not be released at this time.

No criminal charges have been filed in this case, the news release said.