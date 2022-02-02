UDoH reports 13 more deaths, 3,609 new COVID-19 cases documented in past 24 hours

UTAH, Feb. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 13 more deaths and 3,609 newly documented cases of coronavirus since the last report, which was Tuesday.

That brings documented cases to a total of 891,977, which may not include home tests that come back positive. Of the new cases, 464 were among school children: 215 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 106 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 143 cases in ages 14 through 17 since yesterday.

Total known death snow stand at 4,150 total deaths. One death has been removed: that of a Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, which was reported on Jan. 28 of this year. The 13 new deaths were of:

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Sevier County man between 45 an d64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, not hospitalized