UDoH reports 19 COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases documented in past day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 19 newly documented coronavirus deaths and 461 new positive cases since the last report, released Tuesday.

Known cases now number 923,591 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the new cases, 45 were in school children: 25 cases in children ages 5 through 10, five cases in ages 11 through 13, and 15 cases in ages 14 through 17 since Tuesday.

Total documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah now number 4,436. Of the newly reported deaths, 10 occurred prior to Feb. 2 of this year.

The 19 deaths were of:

A Cache County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization status and care center residency status unknown

A Davis County woman, older than 85, hospitalization status and care center residency status unknown

A Juab County woman, older than 85, hospitalization status and care center residency status unknown

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalization status and care center residency status unknown

A Sevier County man, older than 85, hospitalization status and care center residency status unknown

A Tooele County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization status and care center residency status unknown

A Uintah County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Uintah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization status and care center residency status unknown

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,950,811 total vaccines administered, which is 2,434 more than Tuesday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents

UDoH reports 4,937,314 people tested. This is an increase of 3,882 people tested since Tuesday.

It reports 9,246,945 tests administered. This is an increase of 8,529 tests since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 405 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.9%.

In Utah, there are 306 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,326.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence