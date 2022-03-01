UDoH reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 278 new cases since Monday

UTAH, March 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 278 newly documented cases since the last report, which was Monday.

Total known Utah cases now stand at 923,130. Of the new cases, 29 were in school children: eight in children ages 5 through 10, nine in ages 11 through 13, and 12 in ages 14 through 17 since Monday.

Total documented coronavirus deaths in Utah number 4,417. Two deaths reported on Dec. 14, 2021 have ben retracted. Of the newly reported deaths, one occurred prior to Feb. 1 of this year. The eight new deaths were of:

A Davis County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Duchesne County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,948,377 total vaccines administered, which is 2,928 more than Monday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,933,432 people tested. This is an increase of 3,756 people tested since Monday.

It reports 9,238,416 tests administered, an increase of 8,726 tests since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 434 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.4%.

There are 314 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,266.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents