UDoH reports 29 more COVID 19 deaths confirmed in past 24 hours, 4,597 new cases; 537 hospitalized

UTAH, Jan. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported a record-breaking day for confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
New cases documented in the past 24 hours numbered 4,597, with 537 patients hospitalized.
Newly reported deaths numbered 29 — although 17 of the 29 deaths occurred prior to Dec. 20, but were only confirmed in the past day, the UDoH says.
Those new or newly confirmed victims were:
- Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 25-44, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
Cumulative COVID-19 deaths in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic number 1,359. Total documented cases stand at 297,317. The total of patients hospitalized since the beginning number 11,578.
The Utah Department of Health reports that vaccine doses administered number 68,030. Some of that number are required second doses.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,952 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 32.71%.
The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state: