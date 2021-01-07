UDoH reports 29 more COVID 19 deaths confirmed in past 24 hours, 4,597 new cases; 537 hospitalized

UTAH, Jan. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported a record-breaking day for confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

New cases documented in the past 24 hours numbered 4,597, with 537 patients hospitalized.

Newly reported deaths numbered 29 — although 17 of the 29 deaths occurred prior to Dec. 20, but were only confirmed in the past day, the UDoH says.

Those new or newly confirmed victims were: