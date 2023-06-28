UDOT announces construction to widen part of 9000 South in Salt Lake County

WEST JORDAN, SANDY, Utah, June 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation announced today that construction to widen 9000 South between Redwood Road in West Jordan and 700 West in Sandy is scheduled to begin in early July.

The project will build an extra eastbound and westbound travel lane on 9000 South, replace the bridge over the Jordan River, create buffered bicycle lanes (separated from traffic by a 3-foot painted area) and continuous sidewalks, and will improve left turns from southbound 700 West to eastbound 9000 South.

Additionally, the project will repave 9000 South from 700 West to State Street to extend the life of the road and improve the driving surface.

A public open house will be held tonight, June 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Riverside Elementary School, 8737 S. 1220 West, West Jordan. The public is invited to learn more about the project plans, schedule and construction impacts.

According to UDOT traffic engineers, nearly 50,000 cars, as well as numerous pedestrians and bicyclists use 9000 South every day.

“9000 South is an essential east-west route that drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists rely on,” said Rebecka Stromness, UDOT project manager. “We’re working to help traffic flow more smoothly, reduce delays and improve safety for everyone who uses this road.”

Drivers should plan for shifting, narrowed lanes; night and weekend lane closures; and occasional access limitations. Nearby residents and businesses should also expect noise, dust, vibration and night work as needed. Construction is scheduled for completion in May 2025.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on highway construction, traffic, and weather conditions, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.