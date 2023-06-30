UDOT celebrates completion of 3-year U.S. 89 reconstruction project

LAYTON, Utah, June 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State transportation officials say the now-complete U.S. 89 reconstruction project in Davis County has created a safer and more efficient highway for all who use it.

The Utah Department of Transportation celebrated the project’s completion Friday at a gathering of local leaders, construction crews and members of the community.

The project widened U.S. 89 to three lanes in both directions in the nine-mile stretch from Main Street in Farmington to state Route 193 in Layton. Crews also constructed four new interchanges with on- and off-ramps to improve traffic flow and enhance safety, UDOT officials said.

“With this project, we set out to improve our transportation system for everyone — whether they’re in a car, on a bike, riding a motorcycle, walking or using a wheelchair,” UDOT Region One Director Rob Wight said. “This newly upgraded highway will help everyone in this area get where they want to go more safely and efficiently than they could before.”

The U.S. 89 reconstruction project took more than three years to complete. It’s UDOT’s largest project completed since 2012, when I-15 CORE in Utah County and the first section of Mountain View Corridor in Salt Lake County both were finished.

“Today we’re seeing the culmination of a long-term vision for this highway,” Senate President Stuart Adams said. “Now it’s more safe, more efficient, easier to get to, and connects the community more strongly than it ever has before.”

The U.S. 89 reconstruction project included:

Removing old pavement and replacing it with new asphalt

Building four new interchanges with on- and off-ramps at 400 North in Fruit Heights and Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue and Antelope Drive in Layton

Creating a new frontage road system parallel to the highway to improve access to local neighborhoods and provide a safer route for cyclists

Constructing six new bridges crossing the highway at the four interchanges and at Nicholls Road in Fruit Heights and Crestwood Road in Kaysville

Adding a right-turn lane from eastbound I-84 to southbound U.S. 89

Extending the on-ramp entrance for drivers traveling on northbound U.S. 89 to eastbound I-84

Extending Gordon Avenue to create a new east-west connection from I-15 to U.S. 89

Installing three new pedestrian tunnels

Building a multi-use trail to connect the South Weber frontage road to Valley View Drive