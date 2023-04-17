UDOT completes 1300 East bridge replacement, reopens I-80 early

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Construction crews completed demolition and replacement of the bridge at 1300 East ahead of schedule, allowing Interstate 80 to reopen Sunday evening.

I-80 was closed at 8 p.m. Friday while crews demolished the old bridge over the freeway at 1300 East and moved a new bridge into its place. Utah Department of Transportation officials previously said the bridge would reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

“Our crews were able to wrap up some of the work early,” UDOT tweeted about 8 p.m. Sunday, along with time-lapse video of the project’s progress. “Take a peek at what they’ve been doing the last couple days.”

All lanes of I-80 in Salt Lake City were open by 8:30 p.m.

Closures on 1300 East in the area will continue through Friday, April 21, according to UDOT.

The new bridge was constructed next to the existing bridge, which state transportation officials say is part of an innovative method of bridge work pioneered in Utah called “accelerated bridge construction.” The process reduces delays and traffic restrictions for motorists, UDOT officials said.

The 1300 East bridge was built in the early 1960s and was due for replacement, according to UDOT. The new 175-foot-long, 172-foot-wide bridge includes a 17-foot-wide trail on the east side and sidewalk on the west side.

“It will provide a smoother ride for drivers and will enhance safety for people who walk and bike,” UDOT officials stated in a news release.

More information about the project is available at udot.utah.gov/saltlakeeast.