UDOT plans weekend closures on I-80 in Salt Lake City, I-15 in Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Northern Utah’s construction season continues this weekend with closures planned for two Wasatch Front freeways.

Interstate 80 will be closed in both directions between 700 East (Exit 125) and Foothill Drive (Exit 129) in Salt Lake City from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday while crews replace the 1300 East bridge over the freeway. In addition, 1300 will remain closed at I-80 through Friday, April 21, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Motorists should plan for heavy delays, allow extra time for travel and use I-215 as an alternate route, UDOT officials said.

During the closure, construction crews will demolish the existing 1300 East bridge over I-80 and slide a new bridge into its place, according to UDOT. The new bridge was constructed next to the existing bridge, which state transportation officials say is part of an innovative method of bridge work pioneered in Utah called “accelerated bridge construction,” which reduces delays and traffic restrictions for motorists.

The 1300 East bridge was built in the early 1960s and is due for replacement, according to UDOT. The new 175-foot-long, 172-foot-wide bridge will include a 17-foot-wide trail on the east side and sidewalk on the west side.

“It will provide a smoother ride for drivers and will enhance safety for people who walk and bike,” UDOT officials stated in a news release.

More information about the project is available at udot.utah.gov/saltlakeeast.

Overnight closures on I-15

In Davis County, all northbound lanes on I-15 between Farmington and Centerville will be closed overnight this weekend for construction on the West Davis corridor.

Northbound I-15 will be closed between Parrish Lane in Centerville and Park Lane in Farmington at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, UDOT officials said. Barring weather delays, the five-mile section of I-15 will be closed:

8 p.m. Friday until 7:30 a.m. Saturday

8 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday

8 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday

The overnight closures will allow UDOT crews to continue to place beams for a new bridge connecting I-15 with the planned West Davis corridor.

During the closures, northbound motorists will be detoured from I-15 at Parrish Lane and onto Legacy Parkway. UDOT officials say the detour route may result in heavy delays, and motorists should plan ahead and take I-215 to Legacy Parkway as an alternate route.

West Davis is a 16-mile, four-lane divided highway under construction in western Davis County between I-15 and the future extension of state Route 193 in West Point. A map of the future highway is available on the project website.

The West Davis corridor will feature freeway-style interchanges at Legacy Parkway/I-15 (Farmington), 950 North (Farmington), 200 North (Kaysville), 2700 West (Layton), 2000 West (Syracuse), and Antelope Drive (Syracuse), UDOT officials said.

The $800 million project also includes more than 10 miles of new trails and connections to to link the Emigration and Legacy Parkway trails.

The highway is scheduled to be completed in summer 2024.