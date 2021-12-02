UDOT to close I-80 in both directions between 700 East, Foothill Drive Saturday night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation will close I-80 in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

The closure will allow crews to place beams for the new 1700 East bridge over the freeway, said a news release from UDOT. The closure will be from 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 to Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8 a.m.

“Crews are constructing the new 1700 East bridge over I-80 using an innovative construction method known as accelerated bridge construction (ABC),” the news release said. “Once the new bridge is fully constructed, crews will demolish the old bridge and slide the new one into its place. UDOT is a national leader and has pioneered ABC processes and methods to help reduce delays and get more people where they want to go.”

The bridge reconstruction at 1700 East is part of a project that is reconstructing I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East, and the I-215 east belt between 3300 South and 4500 South. Crews are replacing the existing pavement with new concrete and adding a new eastbound lane on I-80, as well as rebuilding the bridges at 1300 East, 1700 East and 2300 East.