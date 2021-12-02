Former Unified Police officer faces DUI charge after allegedly crashing patrol car while on fentanyl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A former officer with the Unified Police Department is facing a DUI charge after allegedly crashing his patrol car while he was high on fentanyl.

A tweet about the single-vehicle crash from Utah Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 5:18 a.m. on June 12 at 1500 South on Interstate 15 northbound.

“The officer was transported to hospital and is in stable condition,” the tweet said.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City says Jared Brooks Cardon, 49, from Syracuse, was charged Thursday with:

Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the single SUV accident, the statement says.

The Unified Police SUV impacted the right-side barrier then crossed over, crashing into the left wall in the HOV lane, the statement said.

“The troopers found the driver, identified as Jared Brooks Cardon, in his SUV behind the wheel of his running car with the keys in the ignition,” the statement said. “The troopers found Cardon unconscious, then removed Cardon’s service weapon, a Glock 17.”

A Salt Lake City Fire paramedic then administered Narcan to resuscitate Cardon. He was then transported to Intermountain Medical Center for treatment.

An agent then searched Cardon’s SUV, finding a small bag that held 26 green pills identified as oxycodone hydrochloride. It was found that Cardon did not have a prescription for the pills.

Cardon’s blood tested positive for fentanyl. The statement of a Utah Bureau of Forensic Services senior forensic scientist said para-fluorofentanyl, a schedule I opioid, was identified in the green tablets.

UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler confirmed to Gephardt Daily Thursday that Cardon was employed by the department from January 2014 until his resignation on Aug. 13, 2021.