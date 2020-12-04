UDOT warning drivers to prepare for delays on northbound I-15 in Davis County Sunday

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for delays of up to 30 minutes on northbound Interstate 15 near Clearfield this Sunday.

Northbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between 650 North in Clearfield and Riverdale Road to allow crews to remove the northbound crossover, said a news release from UDOT.

One lane will close on northbound I-15 beginning Sunday morning at 11 a.m., with both lanes closed from Sunday at 2 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. Drivers should plan to avoid northbound I-15 near Clearfield if possible on Sunday, or allow extra travel time. The crossover, or lane split, has been in place to allow work on the I-15 Express Lanes widening project to continue in the freeway median. With winter approaching, the crossover is being removed to allow snow removal operations to continue.

Also this weekend, drivers should expect lane restrictions on U.S. Highway 89 beginning Friday night. The highway will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Mutton Hollow Road in Kaysville and Nicholls Road in Fruit Heights from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers should use Oak Hills Drive or Main Street as alternates. Crews on UDOT’s U.S. Highway 89 reconstruction project will be shifting traffic onto newly completed pavement.

While these lane restrictions are in place, crews will be reconnecting U.S. Highway 89 to 200 North/400 North and Mountain Road, the news release said. To accommodate this work, the west leg of the U.S. Highway 89 intersection at 200 North/400 North will be closed from Friday night at 11:59 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m. Then, the east leg of the intersection, Mountain Road, will be closed from Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers can use the east frontage road as an alternate and access U.S. Highway 89 via Crestwood Road or Green Road.

I-15 Express Lanes and the U.S. Highway 89 reconstruction are both among UDOT’s current Top 10 most significant statewide projects, the news release said. The I-15 Express Lanes project is widening I-15, extending the Express Lanes and repairing sections of I-15 from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road. These improvements will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and provide a smoother ride for drivers. Construction on the project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2021.

UDOT’s work on U.S. Highway 89 in Davis County is the largest active highway project in the state. This four-year effort will reconstruct and widen the highway to six lanes, three in each direction, from Main Street in Farmington to SR-193 in Layton. It will also build four new interchanges at 200 North/400 North, Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue, and Antelope Drive, extend Gordon Avenue approximately three miles east to U.S. Highway 89, and add two new bridges over the highway at Nicholls Road and Crestwood Road.

More details about the I-15 Express Lanes project are available here, and information about the U.S. Highway 89 project is available here.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic patterns and restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.