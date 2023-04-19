UHP: 2 killed in head-on crash near Deer Creek State Park

WALLSBURG, Utah, April 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed Tuesday in a head-on crash between an electric vehicle and an SUV near Deer Creek State Park in Wasatch County.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said a Lucid Air EV was traveling southwest on U.S. 189 about 2:30 p.m. when it crossed over the center line and into an oncoming GMC Yukon near the turn to Wallsburg.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash, Roden told Gephardt Daily. Two other vehicles also were involved in the crash, but no other injuries were reported.

The electric vehicle caught fire during the crash, Roden said.

Troopers are investigating reports that the Lucid was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to crossing into oncoming traffic, he said.

Intermittent closures on U.S. 189 were expected for two to three hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.