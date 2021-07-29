UHP attempting to ID man struck, killed on I-15 near 800 North

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is trying to determine the identity of a man whose body was found on I-15 early Thursday morning.

UHP troopers were dispatched to southbound I-15 near 800 North about 1 a.m. after emergency operators received calls from drivers saying there was a body in the road.

Investigators believe the man was possibly struck by a semi-truck and the driver may not have been aware they’d hit someone.

Why the man was on the highway has yet to be determined.

The UHP asks anyone with information in the case to call 800-887-3800.