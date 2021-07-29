Crews on scene of 2 new wildfires in Box Elder County

7-29-2021: Yesterday, lightning sparked two small fires in the Devil's Playground Area in Box Elder County. Firefighters from Box Elder County, US Fish and Wildlife, and US Forest Service believe they will contain both fires by mid afternoon today. #DevilsPlaygroundFires #twfs pic.twitter.com/PzCWVaTVvL — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 29, 2021

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, July 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling two new wildfires in Box Elder County Thursday.

“Yesterday, lightning sparked two small fires in the Devil’s Playground area,” said a Thursday morning tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Firefighters from Box Elder County, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and U.S. Forest Service believe they will contain both fires by mid-afternoon today.”

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

