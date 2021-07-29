Crews on scene of 2 new wildfires in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, July 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling two new wildfires in Box Elder County Thursday.

“Yesterday, lightning sparked two small fires in the Devil’s Playground area,” said a Thursday morning tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Firefighters from Box Elder County, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and U.S. Forest Service believe they will contain both fires by mid-afternoon today.”

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

