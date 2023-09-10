UHP: Driver exceeded 130 mph while fleeing troopers in Salt Lake County

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man was arrested after topping 130 mph while fleeing police Friday night in Salt Lake County.

Miguel Angel Galan Hernandez was driving a black Corvette with no license plate on Interstate 15 near 12300 South in Draper about 10:15 p.m. when a Utah Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull him over, arrest documents say.

Instead of pulling over, the Corvette accelerated, moved into the northbound HOV lane and sped away, police said.

“The vehicle switched lanes and maneuvered through traffic without signaling and traveling at speeds over 130 miles per hour,” according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

The trooper lost sight of the Corvette near 9000 South, but it was spotted again near 5600 South, the affidavit says.

A Utah Department of Safety helicopter assisted in locating the Corvette, which took westbound I-80 to northbound I-215 before its tires were successfully spiked, according to UHP.

The Corvette exited I-215 at 700 North and its headlights were turned off while in the area, arrest documents say. Police ultimately stopped the car near 1000 North and Redwood Road, where Hernandez surrendered, according to UHP.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of:

Failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

He also was cited for several infractions: