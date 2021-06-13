UHP IDs man killed in Ogden Canyon collision

OGDEN CANYON, Utah, June 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a man who died Friday in a collision in Ogden Canyon.

The victim was Landon Larose, 20, from Harrisville.

Larose was driving a Subaru eastbound on State Route 39 on Friday afternoon when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

“At approximately 1:21 p.m., a silver Subaru was eastbound in Ogden Canyon near mile 11,” said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol. “At the same time there was a Ford F-350 pulling a horse trailer heading westbound in the same area. The silver Subaru went into oncoming traffic in what appeared to be an attempt to pass another eastbound vehicle, and collided with the F-350 and horse trailer.”

The collision pushed the Subaru back into the eastbound lane, where it collided with the vehicle it was attempting to pass.

The driver of the Subaru, now identified as Larose, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

One horse from the horse trailer had to be put down on scene. All other parties suffered only minor injuries.