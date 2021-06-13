Utah COVID-19 update: 194 new cases, no more deaths documented in past day

UTAH, June 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 184 more COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths confirmed in the past day.

Utah cases now stand at 409,588. Documented deaths here from the coronavirus remain at 2,323.

People tested number 2,738,500, an increase of 2,154 since the Saturday report.

Tests given number 5,007,726, an increase of 3,621 in the past day.

Vaccines given number 2,734,788, which is 6,333 more than Saturday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 277 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.6%.

There are 149 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,086.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah