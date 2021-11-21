UHP IDs victim of rollover near Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah, Nov. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed when his SUV rolled off an embankment Saturday morning near Tremonton.

The victim was Scott Mann, 50, from Pocatello, Idaho. He died about 92 miles south of his home city.

“On Nov. 20, 2021, approximately 7:10 a.m., a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer was traveling southbound on I-15 near milepost 379,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The vehicle left the roadway to the right. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and rolled. The driver, and only occupant, received fatal injuries in the crash. Troopers are investigating impairment as a potential contributing factor of the crash.”