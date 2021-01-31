UHP investigates fatal collision on SR-40 south of Heber

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 40 is stopped in both directions at milepost 34, about 13 miles south of Heber, after a fatal head-on collision, the Utah Highway Patrol said Saturday evening.

At 7:01 p.m., UHP tweeted that troopers are at the scene of a head-on collision between two passenger vehicles, with one fatality.

“Expect long delays through the evening as the investigation may take a while,” UHP tweeted.

